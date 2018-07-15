Francesco Molinari and Zach Johnson weren’t the only players to finish the John Deere Classic with strong fourth rounds Sunday.
Johnson’s 7-under 64 stood as the best round of the early afternoon before being matched later in day by Molinari, who finished in a four-way tie for second.
A number of other golfers challenged for Sunday’s best round, ensuring a bigger tournament payout and higher climb in the FedEx Cup standings.
Illinois native Kevin Streelman closed out his eighth JDC appearance with a 6-under 65 to finish 16-under for the tournament and tied for seventh. The 39-year-old Streelman, who was born in Winfield near Wheaton, is wrapping up his fourth week in a row of competition.
“I knew I was going to take two weeks off here, so it’s always nice having a great weekend to go home and kind of enjoy my time at home now,” said Streelman, who resides in Scottsdale, Arizona. “For me, at this stage, this will bump me up a little further in the FedEx Cup and get me comfortably into the playoffs, which is a huge bonus. I’d really like to get at least three of them to get a chance to get to the fourth one.”
Streelman entered the JDC ranked 63rd in the FedEx CUp standings and he’s projected to leap into 54th. He was 127th in the World Golf Rankings.
“This should get me to the PGA (Championship) as well,” Streelman said, “so I’m very excited.”
Streelman shot his career-best round of 62 just a couple Fridays ago at the Quicken Loans National. He followed with a 67 on Saturday before a 76 on Sunday tumbled him to a T32 finish. So finishing out the JDC week 66-71-66-65 was especially satisfying for him.
“It kind of takes that taste out of my mouth a little bit, but that’s the game we play, man,” Streelman said. “It’s a crazy sport that has its ups and downs. Some weeks it’s easy and some weeks it’s not. I just played nice on the weekend here, and it’s nice to do it near where I’m from.”
Dominic Bozzelli was at 8-under heading into his final hole at 18, but his second shot sailed into the water which led to a double bogey on the hole. He closed out the fourth round at 6-under 65, finishing the tournament at 13-under. The 27-year-old from Rochester, New York shot 70-65-71-65 for the week. He offset Sunday’s bogey and double bogey with nine birdies.
The T23 finish was his best since a T13 at The Honda Classic in February. The second-year member of the PGA Tour entered the JDC ranked 162nd in the FedEx Cup and 318th in the world. He’s projected to move up seven spots in the FedEx Cup.
“It was a nice day. I was hitting the ball well all week and couldn’t get the putter going,” said Bozzelli, a 2013 Auburn graduate. “And finally, today, started to, right in the middle of the round, I got hot there. It was unfortunate to finish with a double, but it’s nice momentum building into the next event at the Canadian Open.”
In addition to Bozzelli and Streelman, the other golfers shooting 6-under 65s on Sunday included 30-year-old Joel Dahmen (T2, 19-under), 27-year-old Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (T16, 14-under), 19-year-old Chilean Joaquin Niemann (T23, 13-under), and 36-year-old John Merrick (T23, 13-under).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.