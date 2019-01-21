Quad Citians:
As you drive around this community in the coming days and weeks, you may see billboards that share the passions and accomplishments of graduates of Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Palmer College of Chiropractic, St. Ambrose University, Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences, and Western Illinois University-Quad Cities.
These represent a second installment of our campaign launched in the fall to raise awareness of the many ways our seven institutions of higher learning collectively strengthen and enhance the greater Quad Cities.
One such way is sending productive and impactful alumni into the local workforce and our neighborhoods. This includes alumnae such as ER nurse Babina Mudbhari, a native of Nepal who came to the U.S. in search of the big city lights and discovered a fulfilling life where volunteerism can make a difference in this vibrant bi-state community.
Watch the billboards for Tayvian Johnson, a data analyst who creates hip hop music and slam dunk buckets in his spare time. See Mara Downing, a brand manager, charitable foundation leader, United Way of the Quad Cities co-chair and a former All-American collegiate golfer. And watch for East Moline mayor, former police chief, and avid golfer Reggie Freeman.
Look for Jennifer Zamora, an intrepid learner who weathered family loss and heartache and then returned to community college to restart her education as a means of showing younger family members all that is possible through determination and an education.
Meet industrious engineer/entrepreneur Paul VanDuyne, who completed his pursuit of a chiropractic degree even while building one of the most successful companies in the Quad Cities. And look for hometown guy Nico Moreno, who made a career in sales and logistics from the QC degree he earned and also now is putting to work the leadership skills he learned through student government.
The faces of these caring community members with QC college degrees will be on digital billboards on both sides of the Mississippi River. To find their interesting stories and hear their perspectives on the strength of community involvement and the value of higher education, visit qccolleges.com. This website was created in partnership with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and its "Make It Here" initiative.
At qccolleges.com and through the social media posts, our seven schools also will be sharing some facts you might find interesting, such as the number of volunteer hours QC college students, faculty and staff contributed to community causes in the past year; how many of your friends and neighbors graduated from QC colleges; and how many of your friends and neighbors work at these seven vital institutions.
We share these successful graduates, these fascinatingly diverse stories and these impactful facts because we believe they illustrate how fully and effectively Quad Cities colleges and universities strengthen and enhance this community we all are proud to call home.
Thank you.
