For elderly and seniors, the month of April is national “Stress Awareness Month” and a good time to take stock of your mental health.

A person’s mental health centers around their emotional, psychological and social well-being. Elderly people and seniors are like everyone else whose mental health affects how they feel, act, think, make decisions and interact with other people. Having good mental health is vital to a person’s good overall health and enjoyment of their life.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 15% of all adults over age 60 have a mental health problem. Those numbers may have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say. Experts identify several common mental health issues for the elderly and senior population. These include:

Depression

Seniors and elderly who are depressed may feel consistently “low.” This can happen to caregivers as well. Enjoyment in life is hard for them. They may struggle with guilt, anger, shame, emptiness, hopelessness and other similar feelings. It’s important to recognize chronic depression. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Many people in the senior and elderly population have experienced loss, dangerous events and even shock. They may still struggle with their feelings around those events and be triggered by something that helps them recall those moments.

Bipolar disorder

Symptoms include changes in a person’s mood and behavior. One may experience manic episodes, which is a feeling of really good or depressive episodes in which one could be overcome by sadness, helplessness or a general “down” feeling.

Anxiety disorders

These are ongoing continuous struggles with anxiety that may grow worse over time. For seniors and the elderly, common forms of anxiety include social anxiety disorder, depression, panic disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Dementia

Forms of dementia can cause memory deterioration and lead to other symptoms. These include personality changes, difficulty communicating and erratic behavior. Dementia can have a detrimental effect on a person’s quality of life.

By getting professional help, seniors and the elderly can treat and manage these conditions. They’re nothing to be ashamed of and none of them are “normal” parts of aging.