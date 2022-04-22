String Bean

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Davenport-based company has started clearing ground in Rock Island for what it hopes will become the nation’s first vertical take-off and la…
James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the August 2020 crash that killed Craig Verbeke and his fiancee, Anita Pinc, both of Moline.
James Thiel Sr. took the witness stand in his own defense Wednesday and described the fatal boat collision at the center of his involuntary-ma…
Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel will bring tributes to rock 'n' roll music icons to Rock Island this summer and fall.
Jurors were escorted by the court on Monday to LeClaire to visit the scene of the double-fatal boats crash, then to a storage facility in McCausland to see the two damaged vessels.
Yoshi Umeko opened Yoshi's Bar and Filipino Canteen for his mom, who always wanted to share her food with the community.
In the span of 10 days Pleasant Valley High School's School Resource Officer Jamey Fah helped one student during a time of emotional turmoil and played a key role in preventing the suicide of another student.
Whether a Pleasant Valley man and the 15-year-old driver of his boat were "reckless, careless or negligent" in a fatal crash on the Mississipp…
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday against James Thiel Sr., of Pleasant Valley. Thiel faces four charges of involuntary manslaughter in a 2020 fatal boat crash near LeClaire.
One of the defendants in a million-dollar banking scheme to defraud the federal government has been fined $500 for her role.U.S. District Judg…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.