STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Christopher Guise

Age/grade: 18, Senior

School: Assumption High School

Parents: Joe and Sandy Steinke and the late Joe Guise

Why was student nominated? Chris is a great example for his peers, and he has an astounding work ethic — Ms. McNamara.

Chris is the first one in my class every morning. He is always cheerful and fun to talk with. He never complains. He has such a genuine personality and seems to get along with all the kids. He is just an all-around nice kid. I enjoy him in my class. — Mrs. Martin

What are you most proud of? "Running under 2 minutes in the 800 meters at the state track meet last spring and dunking a basketball."

What teacher has inspired you and how? "My American Government teacher, Mr. Timm. He makes learning fun and easy to understand and loves sports as much as I do!"

What would you tell your younger self about success? "When you experience a little success in activities and life, always stay hungry and set new goals to achieve. Keep improving yourself."

