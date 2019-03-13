John Deere Middle School students Fabrice Stire, 12, and Nathan Franks, 13, work together to wrap and bag oak saplings Wednesday at the Moline school. John Deere Middle School is one of more than a dozen Quad-Cities schools partnering with Living Lands & Waters, an environmental nonprofit based in East Moline, to prepare trees for distribution throughout the spring. See more photos at QCOnline.com/gallery.
John Deere Middle School student Liliana Ramirez, 12, wraps oak saplings Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the school. John Deere Middle School is one of more than a dozen Quad-City schools partnering with Living Lands & Waters, an environmental nonprofit based in East Moline, to prepare trees for distribution throughout the spring.
John Deere Middle School student Kaeden Hamor, 12, wraps oak saplings Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the school. John Deere Middle School is one of more than a dozen Quad-City schools partnering with Living Lands & Waters, an environmental nonprofit based in East Moline, to prepare trees for distribution throughout the spring.
John Deere Middle School student Blair Bastian, 13, wraps oak saplings Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the school. John Deere Middle School is one of more than a dozen Quad-City schools partnering with Living Lands & Waters, an environmental nonprofit based in East Moline, to prepare trees for distribution throughout the spring.
MOLINE — “It’s like wrapping presents,” Liliana Ramirez explained. First, take the tree and wrap it in newspaper. Then wet it in a tub of water, wring it till damp, bag it in plastic, and tie the whole thing up.
“This is important,” said Ramirez, a student at John Deere Middle School. Like many of her classmates, she worries about deforestation. “It’s just killing us, really. This is the air we breathe.”
Some 250 seventh graders at John Deere spent Wednesday in assembly lines, preparing little tree saplings for distribution across the United States.
John Deere Middle School is one of more than a dozen Quad-Cities schools partnering with Living Lands & Waters, an environmental nonprofit based in East Moline, to prepare trees for distribution throughout the spring.
“The best thing we ever did was to work with the schools,” said Tammy Becker, Living Lands program director who led students through the tree wrapping.
The multi-step wrapping process keeps the trees moist through distribution. Over the next three weeks, the tree-wrapping operation will move through elementary, middle, and high schools in the area — from Davenport up to Savanna.
Living Lands hopes to distribute 100,000 trees this spring, Becker said. The majority will stay in the Midwest, and around 36,500 of the trees will stay within a 60-mile radius, she said.
Many of the seventh-graders at John Deere considered themselves to be nature lovers. Some, like Ramirez, camp every summer.
Tylisha Owens has only camped in her own backyard. Still, she said, she loves nature. And she worries about the planet.
“People don’t replace trees they cut down,” she said. “It’d be better if people replaced trees — or stopped cutting them down.”
The bagging-and-tagging effort was a hands-on part of the school’s “Making a Difference” unit. According to Brandi Brutsche, an English teacher at John Deere, the curriculum emphasizes “the value of giving back without expecting anything in return.”
“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” Brutsche said. “It’s mass chaos, and the students love it.”
Also on hand was a team of volunteers from AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps). Led by Sabrina Lemar, the volunteers — who hail from across the U.S., and range from 18 to 24 in age — will accompany the tree-wrapping operation through its stops in the Quad-Cities.
Living Lands & Waters was founded by Chad Pregracke in 1998. The organization started planting trees in 2003, and has planted 1.2 million trees in the last decade, Becker said.
At John Deere Middle School, seventh graders imagined happy, fruitful futures for their young trees.
“I want them to be together,” said Owens, “like a family reunion.”
