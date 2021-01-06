Study: Women, minorities make small gains in FBS leadership

"I would describe it as marginal," Lapchick said of the improvements in an interview with The Associated Press. "If you take a raw number and say how many more presidents there or how many more women athletic directors there are -- I'm glad there was movement there, but you can see the percentages are so very small.

"The reality of the report since we started doing it quite a while back has been that it's been white leadership and overwhelmingly white male leadership, especially in the chancellor and President, and athletic director positions."

To Lapchick's point, whites held 327 of 399 campus leadership positions (82%) in the study.

The study notes the NCAA's 2016 adoption of a pledge by schools and conferences to promote diversity and gender equity in college athletics. It has been signed by 878 schools and 102 conferences as of September, though the report notes it isn't binding and includes no sanctions for failing to improve diversity hiring.

Lapchick has long supported hiring rules at the college level modeled after the NFL's Rooney Rule requiring teams to interview diverse candidates for openings.