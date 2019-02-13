A Quad-City based band is getting the chance to play at Summer Camp, the multi-day music festival held each May in Chillicothe, Illinois. Organizers of the fest are visiting the Quad-Cities this week for the Summer Camp: On the Road Showcase, during which four local bands — Have Your Cake, Jenny Lynn Stacy & The Dirty Roosters, The Channel Cats and The Tripp Brothers — will be competing for a slot at the festival. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance at rivermusicexperience.org. For more info, visit summercampfestival.com/about/ontheroad.
