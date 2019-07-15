The free Summer Concert Series continues 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Faye’s Field, south of the library on 18th Street, Bettendorf, hosted by Bettendorf Public Library. The Songbird Jazz Quartet will perform. Bring a chair or blanket. Attendees are encouraged to bring food and drink, too. Sponsors include TBK Bank, Mel Foster, Build to Suit and the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Faye's Field, Bettendorf. Free.
