Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII is being played in Arizona between teams from Missouri and Pennsylvania.

Yet there are a number of Illinois connections in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — more than you may have thought.

The one that hits closest to the Quad-Cities is former Monmouth College record-setting quarterback Alex Tanney. He is an assistant quarterbacks coach for the Eagles and has helped Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts turn the corner in his career as an All-Pro selection.

A lot of the chatter leading up to Sunday’s NFL finale has surrounded the Kelce brother vs. brother battle between Kansas City tight end Travis and Philadelphia center Jason.

The Tanney brothers, though, have their own little competition going. Alex is looking to match his brother, Mitch’s accomplishments.

Mitch won a Super Bowl ring with the 2015 Denver Broncos who beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10. A summa cum laude mathematics and Spanish major at Monmouth, Tanney earned his Super Bowl ring as Denver's director of football analytics, a role he held for five years, helping analyze talent.

Now completing his second year on Philadelphia's staff, Alex entered the coaching ranks with the reputation of being a valuable mentor to younger quarterbacks during his nine-year NFL playing career, which concluded with him serving as a backup to Daniel Jones with the New York Giants.

Both Tanneys quarterbacked the Fighting Scots. Mitch a 2006 Monmouth graduate, led the team to a 19-2 record in two seasons; Alex a 2011 graduate who held a collegiate record of 157 touchdown passes until it was broken last fall, but still stands as an NCAA Division III mark.

The Illinois connections, though, don’t stop there.

There are two players on each team with Illinois ties.

The Chiefs are Nick Allegretti, offensive guard (Frankfort, Ill./Lincoln-Way East High School native who played at the University of Illinois) and Khalen Saunders, defensive line (St. Louis, Western Illinois University).

The Eagles are T.J. Edwards, linebacker (Lakes, Ill./Lake Villa High School; University of Wisconsin) and Jake Elliott, kicker (La Grange/Lyons Township HIgh School; Memphis)

Of course, there are a number of former Chicago Bears players and coaches who have migrated to these two teams. Among the most notable players is Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn.

With the coaching carousel that is the NFL, there is no surprise that a number of former Bears coaches have landed jobs on these two teams.

Brendan Daly, Chiefs linebackers coach/run game coordinator, grew up in Springfield and graduated from Sacred Heart Griffin H.S.; he is a Drake University alum who briefly coached at Illinois State University at one point. He won three rings with the Patriots and one with the Chiefs.

Greg Lewis, the Chiefs running backs coach, played high school football at Rich South High School and walked on at Illinois before an eight-year NFL playing career as a wide receiver. He caught a touchdown pass for the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Patriots. Lewis began coaching in 2012. He has been with the Chiefs since 2017.

Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy is back with the Chiefs as senior assistant/QB coach.

Aaron Moorehead is an Eagles wide receivers coach. He graduated from Deerfield High School where he was a standout athlete in football and track. He played at Illinois from 1999-2002, including the Illini’s last Big Ten championship in 2001. His father is former Bears standout Emery Moorehead.

Dave Toub, the Chiefs special teams coordinator/assistant head coach, is a former Bears special teams coordinator under Lovie Smith from 2004-12 before moving on to KC in 2013.

And, last but not least, a former Fulton resident is a key part of the Kansas City organization. Ryan Reynolds is the team’s assistant strength and conditioning coach/director of sports science.