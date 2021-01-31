Super rematch: Hill burned Bucs repeatedly in 1st meeting

Tyreek Hill sprinted past cornerback Carlton Davis again, caught the ball in stride and then cut so sharply that safety Mike Edwards ended up flailing at him with one arm near the sideline. Hill casually jogged a few more yards before pausing at the goal line and doing a backflip into the end zone.

Showtime!

It was the second and most impressive of three scores for Hill, who was the star of Kansas City's 27-24 victory at Tampa Bay in Week 12. Hill finished with 13 receptions for 269 yards — both career highs — and proved to be a mismatch for Davis and the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay gets another shot at Hill and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl next Sunday, the first rematch in the NFL finale in nearly a decade.

Same teams, same venue, much higher stakes.

The Chiefs are counting on the same outcome. The Bucs, who have won seven straight since that late November loss, are looking to become the eighth team in 14 tries to beat an opponent in the Super Bowl that it lost to in the regular season.

Both sides expect to lean on — and learn from — that previous meeting.

"We'll help a little bit more than we did in that ballgame," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said.