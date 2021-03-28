Sure Sign of Spring: Rock Island Public Library Seed Library Available

ROCK ISLAND -- After a long winter, area gardeners are ready to plan and sprout their gardens, and the Rock Island Public Library has seeds to help.

The Seed Library is a free collection of seeds suited for the local growing area. Seeds are available now for pickup inside the Downtown Library, 401 19th St., Rock Island, or distribution by mail. The seeds are free, and no library card is required. Each household can pick up five free packets per month.

Rock Island and Milan households can request seeds by mail by using the online form on the library's website. Residents may choose one of the following pre-selected bundles:

Vegetable garden bundle

Flower garden bundle

Herb garden bundle

Grab Bag (mixed bundle)

Each bundle contains a varied selection of five plant varieties. The library will mail one bundle of seeds to addresses in its service area of Rock Island and the Milan-Blackhawk Public Library District.

To order for mail delivery, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org, and click the Seed Library image for the Google Form. Seeds are available while supplies last. The library also welcomes donations of seeds. For further questions about the Seed Library, please contact the library by email at RiLibRef@rigov.org or call 309-732-7343.