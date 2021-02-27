Survey: Teacher shortage worsening for most Illinois districts

But Jim Wolfinger, dean of Illinois State University’s College of Education, the state’s largest teacher preparation program, said in an interview that he is more hopeful that as the pandemic eases, interest in the teaching profession will rebound.

He said there is stability in teaching as the effects of the pandemic on other sectors of the economy remain to be seen.

“And to invest in a college degree, when you're not sure if you're going to be in a workplace, or if everything's going to be virtual, and what's it going to look like to go into, say, hospitality management, or into journalism, for that matter? What do those careers look like?” he said. “Whereas education is a pretty stable line of work. When you look at the salaries, people don't get rich, but it is a stable employer.”

Recommendations

In the report, the regional superintendents offer a number of recommendations to ease the teacher shortage, such as continuing to extend some of the waivers Pritzker initiated to make it easier for new teachers to become licensed. One of those is the requirement that prospective teachers pass a test called the Teacher Performance Assessment, or edTPA, which Illinois lawmakers have considered in recent years but have not yet acted upon.