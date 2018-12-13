Authorities have identified the victim and a suspect in relation to Sunday's fatal shooting in Moline.
The victim, identified as William T. Fowler, 31, Moline, was shot about 6 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 8th Street, according to the Moline Police Department on Thursday. Fowler was hospitalized locally, then sent to Iowa City, where he has since died.
Nathan C. Luten, 29, Silvis , has been identified as the suspect in relation to the attack, according to the department's release. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not been charged with the killing of Fowler, who was not the target of the attack.
Luten, however, has been charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, harassment by telephone and threatening a public official, according to Rock Island County court records.
The department news release state's those charges stem from actions Luten allegedly took while police were investigating the shooting. He is accused of threatening a Moline police detective then fleeing in a vehicle. He was later arrested in Silvis.
He was being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $130,000 bail.
Two juveniles are also suspects in the shooting, the release states.
The department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140.
