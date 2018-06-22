On today’s date at approximately 12:35 a.m., Moline Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 3300 block Avenue of the Cities.
On arrival, a suspect was located running westbound from the scene and as officers encountered him, the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire.
The suspect was injured and transported by Moline Fire Department to Unity Point-Rock Island where he is undergoing surgery.
No Moline Police Officers were injured during the incident.
Rock Island County Integrity Task Force was called in and all further information will be released by Lt. Gault of Integrity Task Force.
Moline Police and Integrity Task Force will be on scene for the next several hours as the crime scene is processed and we ask for the public’s assistance in staying away from the area so Integrity Task Force and Crime Scene can complete their investigation.
The area the crime scene that will be blocked off will be the Avenue of the Cities, north alley way from 34th Street to 31stStreet.
