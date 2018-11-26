For the third Masterworks of its season, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra is joining worldwide celebrations behind held in honor of the 100th birthday of the composer Leonard Bernstein. The show is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and the program includes performances by concertmaster Naha Greenholtz and renditions of "Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium)," selections from "West Side Story" and "On the Town." Tickets cost $17-$64 for adults and $10-$33 for students. For more information, visit qcso.org.
8 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $10-$64
