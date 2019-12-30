T.J. Sikkema

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The former Central DeWitt High School athlete had a tremendous junior season pitching for the University of Missouri baseball team, which elevated his stock considerably for the Major League Baseball draft in June.

The southpaw ended up being selected with the 38th overall pick by the New York Yankees, becoming the second highest draft choice ever from the Quad-Cities. (Former Alleman and University of Illinois pitcher Cody Sedlock went No. 27 in 2016.)

Sikkema went 7-4 with a 1.32 earned-run average (third best in the nation) while earning second-team All-American honors at Missouri. He then compiled a 0.84 ERA with 13 strikeouts and only one walk in four games with the Staten Island Yankees of the New York-Pennsylvania League. He currently is ranked as the 16th best prospect in the Yankees’ farm system.

