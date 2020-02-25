Take an enchanting Rhine River fall cruise

If you haven’t experienced the scenery and tranquility of a Rhine River cruise or desire to visit a beautiful region of Europe to enjoy a variety of planned activities, you have the opportunity to join Andy and Amanda Hillard, owners of Tri-State Travel, on a September 23 through October 5 fall tour featuring an incredible Rhine River cruise with AMA Waterways.

“Ama” means love – and AMA Waterways is a family owned and operated company committed to putting love in everything it does with a passion for river cruising, unparalleled service, exquisite La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs dining, and innovations ranging from staterooms with unique “twin balconies” to included shore excursions.

Upon arriving in Europe, you will spend four nights in Switzerland enjoying a Zurich city tour, a Lake Lucerne cruise and walking tour, Lucerne’s iconic Lion Monument and medieval towers/walls, and Basel as pre-cruise tour adventures before embarking on your AmaStella ship for seven ports along the Rhine River in France, Germany and The Netherlands. You’ll be delighted to know that AMA Waterways provides cruise-inclusive shore excursion choices ranging from guided historical tours and museum visits to guided hikes and scenic countryside cycling options at visited ports regardless of which cabin category you choose to book.