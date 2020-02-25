Take an enchanting Rhine River fall cruise

If you haven’t experienced the scenery and tranquility of a Rhine River cruise or desire to visit a beautiful region of Europe to enjoy a variety of planned activities, you have the opportunity to join Andy and Amanda Hillard, owners of Tri-State Travel, on a September 23 through October 5 fall tour featuring an incredible Rhine River cruise with AMA Waterways.
“Ama” means love – and AMA Waterways is a family owned and operated company committed to putting love in everything it does with a passion for river cruising, unparalleled service, exquisite La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs dining, and innovations ranging from staterooms with unique “twin balconies” to included shore excursions.
Upon arriving in Europe, you will spend four nights in Switzerland enjoying a Zurich city tour, a Lake Lucerne cruise and walking tour, Lucerne’s iconic Lion Monument and medieval towers/walls, and Basel as pre-cruise tour adventures before embarking on your AmaStella ship for seven ports along the Rhine River in France, Germany and The Netherlands. You’ll be delighted to know that AMA Waterways provides cruise-inclusive shore excursion choices ranging from guided historical tours and museum visits to guided hikes and scenic countryside cycling options at visited ports regardless of which cabin category you choose to book.
Your tour includes Tri-State Travel guaranteed motorcoach departure points from Davenport and Moline to Chicago O’Hare, round trip coach airfare (outbound: Chicago to Zurich / inbound: Amsterdam to Chicago), two nights in Zurich and two nights in Lucerne during the pre-cruise itinerary, a feature-rich scenic cruise on the Rhine River from Basel to Amsterdam aboard AMA Waterways AmaStella ship, fine dining, life enriching tours and guided excursions at every port, theme dinners, cooking demonstrations, port charges, onboard ship gratuities, and motorcoach return transportation from Chicago O’Hare back to your original departure point!
Check out this fantastic tour’s itinerary at www.tristatetravel.com/plus-60-club/ for more details. Ask questions and/or make your reservations now by calling Cindy toll-free at 800-779-4869 in the Tri-State Travel Galena office!