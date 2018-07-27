Between the murders, the malevolent supernatural forces and the occasionally haunted dog, the inhabitants of Castle Rock, Maine, are justifiably a little on edge.
I mean, you live inside Stephen King’s head and see how you feel.
Castle Rock is one of the horror novelist’s favorite recurring settings, the place where he set “Cujo,” “Needful Things," “The Dead Zone” and a host of other novels and short stories. Now the town itself is the star of Hulu’s new King-inspired anthology series, “Castle Rock.” The first three episodes premiered Wednesday.
“Castle Rock” isn’t directly based on a King work, and wasn’t even written or created by him, although he serves as executive producer largely to give his blessing to showrunners Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason. But, like FX’s “Fargo” does with Coen Brothers movies, it cherry-picks characters, locations and themes from King’s works and remixes them into an original horror story. It feels like something King could have written, even if it isn’t. And that’s high praise.
For example, Sheriff Alan Pangborn, played by Ed Harris in the 1993 film “Needful Things,” is now a retired ex-sheriff played by Scott Glenn. Shawshank is here, but it’s now a privately run, for-profit prison that is the primary source of employment (and a despairing, soul-sucking one) for the economically depressed town.
Some of the references to previous King works operate more on an “Easter egg” level, fun things that only hardcore fans will catch. Jane Levy plays a character named Jackie Torrance — a play on “Jack Torrance,” the haunted writer who Jack Nicholson memorably played in “The Shining.” In the warden’s office, the bullet hole left behind after the “Shawshank Redemption” warden shot himself is still there.
But the essential bones of “Castle Rock” focuses on new characters. Henry Deaver (Andre Holland of “Moonlight”) is a former Castle Rock native who left town under a cloud. His adoptive father, the town pastor, was killed when Henry was a boy and the townspeople blamed him. Now a death-row lawyer in Texas, Henry is called home to Maine for a very strange client known as The Kid.
The Kid (Bill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise in the recent movie version of “IT”), is a young man found in an abandoned section of Shawshank. He was secretly incarcerated there by the prison’s former warden (Terry O’Quinn), who believed he was a demon responsible for the sins of Castle Rock.
On his first day of retirement, the warden commits suicide and The Kid is discovered. He says nothing, except for Henry’s name.
In the first three episodes at least, “Castle Rock” is relatively restrained, focusing less on violence and blood and more on creating an effectively unsettling mood. The performances are excellent, especially Holland as the exiled child returned home to the birthplace he hated so much, and Melanie Lynskey as a childhood friend of Henry’s who may have unwanted psychic powers. Sissy Spacek, “Carrie” herself, appears as Henry’s mother.
But the main character really is Castle Rock, a mean, defeated little town of boarded-up storefronts and decaying homes. “Take any house — heck, take my house,” O’Quinn's character says in the second episode. “Every inch is stained with someone’s sins.”
While there are some supernatural forces at work in Castle Rock, King’s fiction has always used those elements as metaphors for the ordinary evil that men and women inflict on each other, out of fear or greed or prejudice. And that’s what’s really scary about “Castle Rock.”
Also on streaming
Speaking of prisons, the sixth season of “Orange is the New Black” premieres on Netflix on Friday. A lot of fans were reportedly not happy with Season 5, which focused on the riots in Litchfield’s minimum-security prison. Season 6 is something of a reset, moving many of the characters to the prison’s maximum-security wing.
Hulu has also premiered the first two seasons of “This Country,” the award-winning British comedy about two teen cousins living in rural England. It’s a mockumentary in the vein of the original British “The Office,” with all the cringe-worthy awkwardness that you’d expect.
