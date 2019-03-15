Emmy Award-winning newscaster Harris Faulkner told a crowd of female executives in Bettendorf this past month, "If we're going to lead change, let's be bold."
About 600 people filled the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on March 7. They were encouraged to "get gutsy" during the second local Women Lead Change conference.
Along with Faulkner, the crowd heard from the Marine Corps’ first African-American female combat pilot, plus Molly Bloom, who has gained fame writing a memoir about how she built and operated the largest private poker game in the world.
The day was filled with stories of women who have used their unique qualities and perspectives to rise up in their careers. Here are some of the main takeaways from the event:
'Acknowledge the obstacles; don't give them power'
Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour rose up from being a beat cop to a combat pilot in a record-breaking three years to become America's first black female combat pilot.
At the Women Lead Change conference, Armour addressed the audience in full uniform and combat boots, which she eventually removed to unveil a "Got Gutsy?" T-shirt and blazer. Even with a surname symbolizing her strength, Armour shared her vulnerability during the talk.
She described breaking down, crying and calling her mother after an especially challenging day and being the only female in a squadron of 67 pilots.
"But my mom essentially told me to acknowledge the obstacles; don't give them power," Armour said. "Life is about transition and going from where we are to where we want to be. When we run into obstacles, how do we go through it? How do you own it? You have to get gutsy and live gutsy."
'Recruit your special forces'
Faulkner, a newscaster for Fox News, said one of the most important lessons women can learn is to "recruit your special forces."
Essentially, find a friend group or network of women you can trust.
"It's really important to be strategic with the people you have in your group," Faulkner said. "My mom was of the mind that when you share something with somebody, you better know who you're sharing it with."
Faulkner spoke about the importance of women mentoring and supporting each other, adding, "the most important gift you can give a woman is to listen to her."
'Give yourself permission'
Another nugget of wisdom shared by Armour came from her time flying attack helicopters.
She shared a story of one of her most critical missions, moving toward a target with only one missile and 20 miles worth of fuel left. When all seemed lost, over the radio, the ground controller said the welcome words, "You have permission to engage."
Armour said there are "no ground controllers in life," and whatever situation women find themselves in, they should give themselves permission to engage.
"If you don’t give yourself permission, who will? How many times have we been waiting for someone to say ‘it’s OK’ or to say ‘go for it?’ We’re always waiting for that validation," she said. "At what point do we stop waiting and start engaging?”
Be ready, stay ready
An overarching theme of this year's Women Lead Change conference was the importance of being ready for anything.
"When you're on a mission, expect headwind. And if you're not getting it, it means your goals aren't big enough," Faulkner said. "If you're ready for the basics in your life and you anticipate like the weather that great things are coming, when they arrive, you'll be ready."
"Opportunities don’t go away; other people take advantage of them," Armour said.
'Something good is going to come out of this'
No matter what was happening on a given day, Armour said her grandmother would always share the sentiment: "Something good is going to come out of this."
Armour encouraged women to always stay optimistic and be prepared for great things.