A very large crowd listens to the Quad-City Symphony Youth Orchestra, Saturday, August 17, 2019, on the Rock Island Arsenal.

 John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com

How can we grow the Quad-Cities?

As a region? As a people?

These are questions we are posing as part of a special initiative called Talk of the Times, which will be published this fall.

We want your opinion. How do we grow to be a healthier, happier, more successful, more just place to live?

Tell us what you think.

Leave your thoughts here or send them to “Talk of the Times” at opinions@qctimes.com

