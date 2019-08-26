How can we grow the Quad-Cities?
As a region? As a people?
These are questions we are posing as part of a special initiative called Talk of the Times, which will be published this fall.
We want your opinion. How do we grow to be a healthier, happier, more successful, more just place to live?
Tell us what you think.
Leave your thoughts here or send them to “Talk of the Times” at opinions@qctimes.com
