081818-riverfrontpops-003a.JPG

A crowd gathers for the Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops: Pet Sounds Live: a Beach Boys Celebration on Saturday at LeClaire Park in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN PHOTO, LEE NEWS NETWORK

Got an opinion about the riverfront in the Quad-Cities?

Does Davenport need a floodwall? What do you think about the riverfront in your hometown?

This fall, the Quad-City Times is publishing a special initiative called Talk of the Times. We want your opinion.

Riverfronts are vital to the Quad-Cities, to our environment and our identity. They’re also a great place to recreate.

How would you improve it?

Leave your thoughts here or send them to “Talk of the Times” at opinions@qctimes.com

