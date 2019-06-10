Tameca Jones, known as Austin's beloved "Empress of Soul," will be in concert Saturday at Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E 3rd St, Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. General admission tickets, at $10, are available at eventbrite.com.

7 p.m. Saturday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $10

