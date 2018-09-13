Tapeworms are one of the more visually disgusting parasites that inhabit many species of animals. Not only do some of them hitch a ride on the fur of our pets beneath the tail (they can resemble dried grains of rice) and can cause irritation and scooting but they can also be passed as long, segmented worms on the surface of stools.
The good news is that the carpet stains from scooting and physical irritation is relatively harmless. For the most part, tapeworms are just along for the ride. While they do garner their nutrition from their unwilling host, most pets don’t experience diarrhea, weight loss or other more serious problems from this cohabitation.
To contract the two most common species of tapeworms, pets must eat an intermediate host — a flea or the internal organs of a rabbit or mouse. The tapeworm segments that pets carry on their fur or in their stool are not infectious to pets or people. Young children may be at a slight risk of contracting a tapeworm infection if they accidentally eat a flea containing the tapeworm larvae but the tapeworm itself cannot give kids or adults a tapeworm infection.
There are several very effective medications to eliminate the tapeworms in cats and dogs. However, there is no residual or effect of the antiparaciticides that lasts for any extended period of time. Once the medication is out of the system — a couple of days — your pet is vulnerable to re-infection. For pets that are at a high risk of contracting tapeworms, monthly medication is available as a preventative but keeping pets indoors, especially cats, and using flea preventatives on a regular basis can minimize the risk of an infection well.
