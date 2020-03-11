Target’s note, from its CEO Brian Cornell, recommended employee travel be restricted to “business critical” ventures.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“On top of our daily cleaning procedures, we’re adding hours to each store’s payroll to make our routines even more rigorous. This means more time will be spent cleaning our stores, including cleaning surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes,” he wrote.

Food sampling has temporarily stopped “out of an abundance of caution” and locations are being staffed to be able “to support in-demand services like order pickup and drive up,” Cornell said. The retailer has also begun to limit the number of key items per purchase, such as cleaning product, medicine and pantry stock-up items.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0