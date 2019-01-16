During Taste of LeClaire on Saturday, the town's eateries and shops will offer samples of favorite snacks and drinks. Establishments on LeClaire's Cody Road such as The Shameless Chocoholic, Blue Iguana, Wide River Winery and the Misssissippi River Distilling Company will offer treats to sample starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. For more info, visit www.leclaireiowa.gov.
