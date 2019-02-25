Sample LeClaire's food and beverage scene Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Shops, bars and restaurants will offer free samples of an assortment of food and beverages, including beer, wine and spirits for the 21-plus crowd.

1-4 p.m., Saturday, downtown LeClaire, free

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments