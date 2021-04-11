Taylor helps Royals top White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings
Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet misplayed Andrew Benintendi's bunt in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
Taylor opened the 10th on second base and advanced on Nicky Lopez's sacrifice. After Whit Merrifield was walked intentionally, Benintendi bunted the ball right back to the mound.
It looked as if Crochet (0-1) had time to get Taylor at the plate, but he spiked his throw and catcher Zack Collins couldn't come up with it. It was Chicago's second error of the day and ninth overall in the first nine games.
Greg Holland (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Kyle Zimmer worked a perfect 10th for his first career save.
Chicago had won 17 straight games when its opponent started a left-handed pitcher, one shy of the major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05. But it ended up on the losing end of a wild finish.
Kansas City grabbed a 2-1 lead on Benintendi's RBI single in the eighth. But Chicago went back in front on Adam Eaton's first career pinch-hit homer in the bottom half, a drive that hooked just inside the foul pole in right.
The Royals then tied it again when Carlos Santana led off the ninth with a drive to center off Liam Hendriks.
Merrifield also had a run-scoring single for Kansas City, which was shut out by Lance Lynn in a 6-0 loss in the series opener Thursday. Following a day off, Saturday's matchup was rained out.
After wasting prime scoring opportunities in the second and third, Chicago jumped in front when Leury García's liner got past leaping third baseman Hunter Dozier for a two-out RBI double in the fourth. Danny Mendick helped set up the run with a 10-pitch walk against Mike Minor.
Kansas City bounced right back in the fifth, tying it at 1 on Merrifield's two-out RBI single off Dylan Cease. The Royals had runners on first and second after Merrifield's second hit of the day, but Michael Kopech retired Benintendi on a bouncer to second to end the inning.
Brewers 9, Cardinals 3: Avisaíl García homered for the second day in a row, Travis Shaw and Manny Piña also connected and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 on Sunday.
García, who homered and drove in five runs in a 9-5 win Saturday, and Shaw hit early drives that helped the Brewers build a 7-0 lead in the second inning.
Brett Anderson (1-1) tossed five effective innings for Milwaukee, which has won four of five.
Austin Dean had a two-run double for the Cardinals, who have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.
The Brewers scored four times in the first off Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-1) in batting around for the first time this season. Lorenzo Cain began the game with a first-pitch double, Daniel Vogelbach followed with an RBI single and García homered.
Shaw hit a three-run homer in the second off Ponce de Leon in the second. Shaw left the game as a precautionary measure after fouling a ball off his shin in a fourth-inning plate appearance.
Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich left the game in the second inning with back soreness.
Piña added a two-run homer in the ninth.
Anderson allowed one run on four hits. He struck out one and walked two.
St. Louis newcomer Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning single.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina batted in the cleanup spot on Sunday for the first time since June 2, 2017, when he went 0-for-3 in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Molina went 1 for 3 on Sunday and his hitting .367.
Pirates 7, Cubs 1: JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the hosting Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1.
Brubaker (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead.
Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career.
Trevor Williams (1-1) was hit hard in his return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being released in November. He was tagged for five runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Wilmer Difo hit his first career pinch-hit home run as Pittsburgh won consecutive games for the first time this season.
Javier Báez accounted for the Cubs' run with a second-inning homer. Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games and went 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position in losing two of three to Pittsburgh.
Dustin Fowler pulled the Pirates into a 1-1 tie in the second with a run-scoring double immediately before Brubaker delivered his single. Brubaker drove into another run with a grounder in the fourth, and Colin Moran had an RBI single in the fifth.
Difo's two-run blast in the seventh made it 7-1.
Sam Howard, Chris Stratton, Kyle Crick and David Bednar combined for 3 2/3 scoreless relief innings for the Pirates.