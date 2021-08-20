Taylor Pryce, forward

Storm re-sign Pryce
The Quad City Storm announced Friday they have re-signed forward Taylor Pryce, bringing back the team's leading scorer from the 2019-20 season.
Pryce, 28, scored 15 goals and added 16 assists for a team-high 31 points in 42 games. His 15 goals was tied for the team lead with Stephen Gaul.
With the Storm sitting out the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions, Pryce — whose rights were retained for this season by the Storm — played with three different SPHL teams, the Birmingham Bulls, the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Huntsville Havoc. He totaled nine goals and nine assists for 18 points in 35 games between the three teams, but was most successful with Birmingham, where he scored four goals and added five assists in 14 games.
In four years in the SPHL, Pryce has scored 37 goals and added 36 assists in 156 career games. He also played two games for the ECHL Wichita Thunder, tallying one assist.
