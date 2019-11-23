TBK Bank Quad Cities Mel Foster Co. Half Marathon recognized as best in Illinois

The TBK Bank Quad Cities Mel Foster Co. Half Marathon has been recognized by RaceRaves as the top half marathon in Illinois. The runner-up was the Chicago Half Marathon.

The top race in each state was crowned based on votes from thousands of runners across the country, along with reviews and ratings on RaceRaves.com.

Common themes among the winning events included exceptional production and on-course support, strong community involvement, and a course that showcases the beauty and attractions of the local region.

“What an awesome team we have — proud of everyone who makes it all happen. We have a great committee, great volunteers, great sponsors, great community (Arsenal Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Davenport and Moline), and great causes (Us Too Prostate Cancer Imitative, Shoes for QC Kids and Charity Bib Program) and a wonderful running community,” Race Director Joe Moreno said.

The race course along the Mississippi River includes four cities, three bridges and two states. The run begins with a bridge crossing into Iowa, followed by nine miles in the Hawkeye state before crossing back over the river, through the Rock Island Arsenal Army Base, and into Moline to finish where you started.