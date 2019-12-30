5. Teen Couch Potato Party

A teen couch-potato party will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Eastern Branch of Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Teens (11-19) can celebrate the end of winter break by hunkering down in the cozy library to watch videos, eat snacks, do crafts and be couch potatoes (minus the couch.) Also featured will be “Just Dance” competitions on the Nintendo Switch. Participants are invited to bring blankets and dress in warm pajamas.