Teen on life support after deadly Adventureland Park water ride accident

David, his younger brothers Gus, 14, and Michael, 11; their 18-year-old cousin Nyla Pettie; and parents Sabrina and David Jaramillo boarded a boat for the ride on Saturday night. A family-friendly staple of the park since 1983, the ride uses a conveyor belt to push circular boats through rapids.

The family's boat flipped over within 20 seconds of the ride beginning, Shields said, causing all six to hit their heads on the surface below and trapping them in their seatbelts underneath the water.

What caused the raft to flip remains under investigation, but at least one of its eight bladders was deflated, according to a mandatory "major breakdown" report filed by Adventureland with the state and released to The Associated Press.

Adventureland attorney Guy Cook said the bladder could have deflated upon overturning, and it's premature to draw any conclusions. He said it was the first time one of the boats had flipped out of tens of thousands of launches in the ride's 38-year history.

Nyla managed to unbuckle herself and Gus and the two got out with minor injuries, Shields said.