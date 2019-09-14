The Jaycees of the Quad-Cities will host this annual beer-tasting for a cause festival noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, featuring a commemorative tasting glass, craft brews, food and live entertainment in LeClaire Park, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. Before 2014, Brew Ha Ha was hosted by WQPT-Quad-Cities PBS since its inception in 2002. WQPT continues to benefit from a portion of the proceeds that also support other Quad-City charities. For 2019, proceeds also will support the Community Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund to assist downtown businesses with flood recovery. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. Admission is $35 at the door, $30 in advance.
