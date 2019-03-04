Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Cajun and Creole-inspired cuisine, a Mardi Gras-themed photo booth, festive music and beads galore at this year's Cajun Cook-Off at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Twelve Quad-Cities chefs will offer Cajun-inspired dishes, from spicy blackened dishes to sweeter treats. Proceeds benefit Figge Art Museum's acquisitions and programs. $40 at the door, $35 in advance. For more information, visit figgemuseum.org.

5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport, $35-40

