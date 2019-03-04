Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Cajun and Creole-inspired cuisine, a Mardi Gras-themed photo booth, festive music and beads galore at this year's Cajun Cook-Off at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Twelve Quad-Cities chefs will offer Cajun-inspired dishes, from spicy blackened dishes to sweeter treats. Proceeds benefit Figge Art Museum's acquisitions and programs. $40 at the door, $35 in advance. For more information, visit figgemuseum.org.
5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport, $35-40
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.