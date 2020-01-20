6. 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service and Awards

From 10:30 a.m until noon, the 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service and Awards will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. This year's theme will be, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." The event will feature a keynote speaker and a variety of performances and presentations in honor of King. For more information, call 309-732-2999. Admission is free.