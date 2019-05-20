All veterans can participate in the Veterans March and Placing of the Wreath, and attendees can place poppies on the graves of veterans. Guests should bring lawn chairs.
1:30 pm. Sunday, May 26, at Drury-Reynolds Cemetery, four miles from Muscatine, just off the New Boston Blacktop, at 316th St. W. The service will be held rain or shine.
