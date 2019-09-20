From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the 16th annual Hap’s Cruisin’ Into the Sunset car show will be held at Sunset Marina, 1309 Mill St., Rock Island. The event was started many years as a small get-together for friends. It has grown into a 200-plus car, truck, and motorcycle cruise to the marina for a day of fun, food and vehicle displays. Free food will be available while supplies last. Side dishes will be provided by Nagala. The event is described as a “big hot-rod cookout.” The event is not associated with any one group or club. Everyone is welcome. Free.

