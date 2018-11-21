The 29th-annual Quad City Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair is this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 to 4.
Admission is $5, and free for kids 12 and younger. There will be free admission for anyone bringing a new unwrapped toy to donate to the Toys For Tots program.
"Our artisans are handpicked. We are very proud of what they offer the public," event organizer Chris Beaty said recently. "If want to give a truly meaningful gift to a loved one, this show offers you tons of ideas."
The fair will feature nearly 60,000 square feet of arts and crafts for the holiday season. There will be over 200 exhibitors participating, and roughly 50 of them will demonstrate their craft.
Some of the arts and crafts on display include wool spinning, oil painting, carved/painted gourds, old-fashioned wood toys, ceramics, jewelry, dolls, doll clothes, doll furniture, stained glass, greeting cards, quilting, chainsaw art, clothes for all ages, bird feeders, lathe art, etchings, primitives, pottery, paintings, and stoneware.
One of the unique exhibitors is James Johnson from Fulton, Ill., who handcrafts fine porcelain into unique pendants, earrings, bracelets and more. Most items are finished with 22-karat gold or platinum trim.
Michael Jeremiah from Alto Pass, Ill., offers an unusual combination of carved cameos and unique bird feeders made out of old tires. He has made cameos out of conch shells for 49 years. He sells them across the country to the garment industry and a variety of theme parks and small stores. He lives in the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.
For more information on the fair, call 309-647-0400.
