Stop by the fairgrounds at 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline, to see your favorites or try something new this year at the fair, which features a carnival, entertainment, fireworks, livestock. food, motorsports, Tumbleweed Crossing Wild West Show and demo derby. Fireworks will be Tuesday night. Unlimited rides are $50.
8 a.m. Monday through Saturday, Rock Island County Fairgrounds, East Moline. $2, after 8:30 p.m., $5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.