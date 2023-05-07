National Nurses Week is an annual celebration of nurses worldwide for the work they do. It provides all of us with an opportunity to show our appreciation for nurses and to recognize their profession’s vital and unique contributions to heath care and our communities at large.

Today we join in that celebration by introducing you to 10 people making their mark

on the Quad-Cities. Their chosen profession demands extraordinary skill and dedication. They all exhibit abundant drive and determination, but first and foremost, a desire to make a difference. They exemplify what it means to put others before yourself. This year’s honorees will tell you that they are just doing their

jobs. But those who know them well have shared examples of how each has gone beyond the call of duty in bringing compassion, respect, and empathy to their care.

Each nurse recognized in today’s tribute demonstrates a true passion for patients’ health and well-being, as well as a compassion that soothes the ill and their loved ones. These are difficult times for health care workers, who’ve proven now more than ever that they deserve our thanks.

That includes a special thank you to Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health for

partnering with us to recognize and share the stories of these incredible nurses. And

to all the nurses across the Quad Cities, we thank you.

You are the heart of healthcare.

Debbie Anselm