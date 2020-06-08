Thanks to NASCAR, Iowa sports betting slowly gears up

Since state legislators and Reynolds authorized legalized sports wagering to take effect last Aug. 15, Iowans have wagered $355.3 million on sporting events — much of it during the fall and winter months of professional and college football and basketball until the spreading coronavirus pandemic shut down sporting events worldwide.

Iowa’s casinos have made $25.1 million after paying out winnings since August, with $13.1 million coming from online betting and the remainder from in-person wagering at casino locations under the state’s sports-betting rules. The new gaming activity has generated $1.75 million in state tax.

Overall, Iowa’s state-licensed casino gambling industry has hovered at just over $1 billion in adjusted gross revenue for the current fiscal year, which began July 1. May’s meager sports betting brought the total to nearly $1.05 billion with one month remaining until the books are closed June 30.

All but two of the 19 casinos have reopened, state commission administrator Brian Ohorilko said. Heading into the last month of fiscal 2020, he said the casino gambling industry in Iowa is down about 21% compared with last year’s first 11 months.

By comparison, Iowa’s casinos licensed by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission took in nearly $1.457 billion last fiscal year. The fiscal 2019 total was down about a half of a percent from nearly $1.464 billion in gross adjusted revenue for fiscal 2018 and short of the record of nearly $1.47 billion in gross adjusted revenue set in fiscal 2012.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0