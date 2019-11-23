Bring your friends and family to Thanksgiving Yoga at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Davenport School of Yoga, 735 Federal St., Davenport. It’s a chance to relax and regroup while friends and family drop in. $12.
Liz Boardman
City Editor
Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.
