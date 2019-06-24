The Avey-Grouws Band will play 7-10 p.m. Wednesday at Murphy Park, 900 Bend Blvd., East Moline, in The Bend Concert Series. The group, which won the 2017 Iowa Blues Challenge, plays gritty blues, rock and Americana. They made it to the semifinals at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Food and drink vendors will open at 6 p.m.

