The quality of Mississippi State's defense had a lot to do with it, but Iowa's offensive struggles were problematic issue throughout much of the game.
It's hard to win football games in the first place, but winning with an offense that rushed for a minus-15 yards on 20 carries is next to unheard of.
Iowa did have Nate Stanley's 21-of-31 game going through the air and his 24th, 25th and 26th touchdown passes, but the Hawkeyes average of -0.8 yards per carry was abysmal.
Toren Young was the only Hawkeye to gain positive yardage, picking up seven yards on three carries. His average of 2.3 yards per carry was more than two yards below what Iowa wants it backs to strive for.
The Hawkeyes converted on just one of their 11 third-down plays and most importantly proved opportunistic. Iowa turned three Mississippi State turnovers into 17 points, while the Bulldogs turned the Hawkeyes over twice and collected 13 points off those mistakes.
To its credit, Iowa did score 27 points against an opponent which had allowed that many in just one other game this season. Kentucky scored 28 points in a September win over Mississippi State.
The lack of a rushing attack and continued inconsistency in the punting game, where Colten Rastetter averaged 34.4 yards on seven punts, are areas where Iowa's focus on growth must continue into the offseason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.