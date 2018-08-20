072915-beach-boys-02 (copy)
Mike Love, an original member of the Beach Boys, previously performed in the Quad-Cities in 2015. The band returns here this week with a concert at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. 

The Beach Boys are bringing their classic hits, such as "Kokomo," "Fun Fun Fun," and  "Wouldn't It Be Nice" to the TaxSlayer Center stage this week. Joining rock 'n' roll hall of famers are special guests The Boat Drunks, billed as the Midwest's best Jimmy Buffet tribute band, as well as John Stamos, the actor/musician best known for his TV role on "Full House" who has occasionally performed with the band. Music starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, costing $39.50 and $69.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office and by calling 1-800-745-3000.

7 p.m. Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, $39.50 and $69.50

