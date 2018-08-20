The Beach Boys are bringing their classic hits, such as "Kokomo," "Fun Fun Fun," and "Wouldn't It Be Nice" to the TaxSlayer Center stage this week. Joining rock 'n' roll hall of famers are special guests The Boat Drunks, billed as the Midwest's best Jimmy Buffet tribute band, as well as John Stamos, the actor/musician best known for his TV role on "Full House" who has occasionally performed with the band. Music starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, costing $39.50 and $69.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office and by calling 1-800-745-3000.
7 p.m. Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, $39.50 and $69.50
