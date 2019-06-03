In advance of Paul McCartney's appearance June 11 at The TaxSlayer Center, Moline, Davenport Public Library Main Branch will hold a dance party featuring the classic music of the Fab Four with a few stories thrown in. The free event is from 2-3 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St., Davenport.

2 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Public Library, Davenport. Free.

