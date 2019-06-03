In advance of Paul McCartney's appearance June 11 at The TaxSlayer Center, Moline, Davenport Public Library Main Branch will hold a dance party featuring the classic music of the Fab Four with a few stories thrown in. The free event is from 2-3 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St., Davenport.
2 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Public Library, Davenport. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.