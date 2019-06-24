A ribbon-cutting will start the events 4-7 p.m. Thursday, at The Bend Event Center, 900 Bend Blvd., East Moline. Admission is free, but registration is available at www.eventbrite.com. The Bend Event Center is a state-of-the-art facility that features 4,400 square feet of venue space.

4 p.m. Thursday, The Bend Event Center, East Moline. Free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments