The Bucktown Revue: Featuring the Andrew Collins Trio, will be hosted by Quad-Citiy Arts as part of its Visiting Artist Series at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Tickets at $14 are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com/. The Andrew Collins Trio boasts a collision of folk, new acoustic roots, chamber-grass and jazz. 

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

