The Bucktown Revue brings its season finale to the Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport, at 7 p.m. Friday. The musical revue features the Bucktown Gals, the Super Happy Funthyme Trouble Jug Band, gospel singer Jim Roggenbauer, minstrel Chris Dunn and The Urgent Collective. Ticket, $14, are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com
7 p.m., Friday, Davenport Junior Theatre, Davenport. $14
