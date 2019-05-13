The Bucktown Revue brings its season finale to the Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport, at 7 p.m. Friday. The musical revue features the Bucktown Gals, the Super Happy Funthyme Trouble Jug Band, gospel singer Jim Roggenbauer, minstrel Chris Dunn and The Urgent Collective. Ticket, $14, are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com

