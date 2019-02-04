Quad-City based soul/rock band The Candymakers are releasing a new collection of songs and the band is having a show this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, to celebrate. The night of music kicks off with Grand Ave. Ruckus, a brass band from Des Moines. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.

8 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $10-$12

